Swara Bhasker once called her fiance ‘Bhai’ in old Twitter post 

Swara Bhasker is getting married in March 2023.

The actor finally made Swara’s mystery boyfriend public on Thursday.

Twitter is rife with commentary just hours after actor Swara Bhasker announced her engagement to Samajwadi Party chief Fahad Ahmad. Some people have been seen praising the pair, while others have been seen bringing up an earlier tweet. Swara playfully referred to Fahad in a tweet from February 2 of this year as her “bhai” (brother), “minyan” (spouse), and “dost” (friend).

Once they completed the necessary paperwork for the process last month, Swara and Fahad decided on a judicial marriage. In March, they will have their wedding ceremony.

Swara wrote, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love,” added Fahad.

Soon after, memes began to circulate online. They contained Swara’s previous tweet referring to Fahad as her “bhai.” Happy birthday to Fahad Miyan! May your brother continue to be confident:) @FahadZirarAhmad Be content, be pleased. Get married today because you’re getting older! Happy birthday and best wishes for an amazing year, friend!

A commenter responded to the ironic post by writing, “Many many congratulations, ‘brother,’ on your wedding.” Another person questioned, “Bhai?” “Bhai se hi shadi krli tumne” was another person’s further comment.

Swara said that in 2020 at a demonstration she met Fahad, and the rest is history. Together, they started going to protests, talked on Twitter, and even got a cat as a pet. The actor finally made Swara’s mystery boyfriend public on Thursday after considerable rumour.

