Syra Yousuf’s wedding dance song in ‘Babylicious’ is out

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari signed Babylicious when they were married.

After the pandemic, the movie was kept on the sidelines.

The first wedding dance number from the movie has been released.

Advertisement

When they were married, Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari signed Babylicious. After their divorce, the world experienced a pandemic that kept Babylicious on the sidelines for an extremely long time. However, the movie is now ready for release, and the leading couple has reunited for marketing, conducting an in-depth interview together.

The release of Babylicious, which was originally scheduled for Valentine’s Day, has been postponed to Eid ul Adha in light of the continual influx of promotional content and songs. The first wedding dance number from the movie has been released, and Syra Yiusuf not only looks breathtakingly beautiful but also causes a stir with her choreography and dance techniques.

Syra, dressed in a stunning orange lehenga, moves in time with everyone else on screen as she dances to Ghazab Kurriye.

Have a look at the song!

While some people thought the song had a vintage Bollywood feel to it, others praised the song’s production value. What they said was as follows:

Advertisement

Syra and Shahroz get along well and have both started promoting the film. The movie depicts a love that has a beautiful beginning but faces obstacles along the way. The trailer was just released.

Also Read Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s film promotion is odd to youth Syra Yousuf and Shahroze have been the most attractive pair till their...