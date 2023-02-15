The Duchess of Sussex announces pregnancy on Valentine’s Day

The Duchess of Sussex announces pregnancy on Valentine’s Day.

Their close friend has paid tribute to the Sussexes.

He also included the hashtag #happyvalentinesday.

The close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who helped the pair in announcing the birth of their second child has paid tribute to the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed Meghan Markle was expecting on Valentine’s Day 2021 by sharing a photo that Misan Harriman had taken.

Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Meghan and Harry, was born on June 4 of that year.

Harriman used Twitter to commemorate the announcement’s two-year anniversary.

The photographer tweeted: “Two years ago today, I helped my friends announce some wonderful news.”

He also included the hashtag #happyvalentinesday and an emoji of a love heart.

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle will include Lilibet and Archie in new media.

Kinsey Schofield suggested to Fox News last week that Meghan could rebrand her old blog The Tig as a “mother blog” and talk about Archie and Lilibet’s routines.

She continued: “Keeping all of their launches under wraps is their typical MO. It allows the Sussexes to shift the goalpost without looking like failures.

“If we don’t see a February release for The Tig, it’s simply because the product is not perfect yet.

“But this is an important way for Meghan to brand herself beyond being Harry’s wife, and I believe it is a priority for her.”

