‘The one that got away’ Penn Badgley recalls auditioning for ‘Breaking Bad’

For the sixth and final season of the spin-off Better Call Saul last year.

Penn Badgley came close to sampling “Blue Sky.”

The 36-year-old You actor played with puppies while talking to Buzzfeed.

Badgley recalled, “Breaking Bad was one I came close on. “We put each other to the test: Aaron Paul and I. In fact, up until that time, that was the best television script I had ever read. The one that escaped was that.” The final choice for the part was 43-year-old Paul, who costarred with Bryan Cranston’s Walter White during the drama’s five-season run from 2008 to 2013.

For the sixth and final season of the spin-off Better Call Saul last year, and the 2019 Netflix epilogue film El Camino, respectively, Cranston, 66, and Paul returned in their respective parts. They returned to the characters for the “Breaking Good” PopCorners commercial that aired during this month’s Super Bowl LVII.

Paul previously discussed the commercial’s return to the Breaking Bad universe with people. “It is very simple to sort of zip on that skin once more. It is like seeing an old friend you know well “said he. Cranston continued: “We had a great time filming it. seeing all the familiar faces and entering those characters again. We slid right in.”

