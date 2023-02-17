‘This could be the end of Ant-Man’ says Paul Rudd

The most recent “Ant-Man” film, Paul Rudd has hinted, might be his last.

He is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a number of films.

The “Ideal Home” actor continued by stating that it has been “massive” working on the series.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old actor is best known for playing the title character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a number of films, but he revealed that he may have played the part for the last time in the most recent box office smash “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” even though he’s still unsure of his future in the series.

He said: “Maybe it is the end of Ant-Man. I don’t really know. As far as what’s next, the only thing I can say for sure is that the Kang the Conqueror is going to be a very big part of whatever it is.”

The “Ideal Home” actor continued by stating that it has been “massive” working on the series over the course of five films since 2015 and offered praise to Kevin Feige, the studio president, and the other MCU top brass, remarking that they appear to “truly care” about the films.

He told Sky News: “They feel huge working on them because, you know, they are. And I think that [Marvel] have a way of making films that are different from other studios… Everyone who works at Marvel trusts in the machine a little bit.

“They’re good at making the things that they make. Kevin Feige and some of the producers, they know what it is that they want to see because they’re comic book fans, they are Marvel fans. They’ve grown up reading the comics. They are fanboys and fangirls. And so, they really, I think, care about the product!”

Also Read Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him Paul Rudd showed up unaccompanied to his news cover shot on a...