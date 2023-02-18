Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral

Advertisement
  • Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a couple who enjoy travelling together.
  • Their most recent performance at Nida Yasir’s eid show left their fans speechless.
  • Aineeb is such a gifted performer, we think he can be the best choice for films.
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have a good chemistry and complementary personalities, which makes them a happy couple.

They typically choose locations outside of Pakistan where they may spend time with their loved ones because they enjoy travelling.

Their most recent performance at Nida Yasir’s eid show stunned their fans in awe and rendered them speechless, prompting them to exclaim, “Wow.”

They have an endearing and enjoyable chemistry that genuinely attracts others. The dancing performance by Aineeb was the main highlight of the night.

They were twirling around each other and looked so cute. Because he is such a gifted performer, we think Muneeb Butt can be the best choice for films.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt dance video below:

