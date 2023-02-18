Advertisement
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral – Watch Video

Articles
  • Hania Aamir, an actress, is from Pakistan.
  • She made her Lollywood debut in the film Janaan.
  • She has amassed millions of fans as a result of her acting talent and beauty.
Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress. In the film Janaan, Hania Aamir made her Lollywood debut. The lovely actress has participated in a variety of activities and has acted in a number of films.

Hania Aamir is a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry. She has millions of followers due to her acting talent, beauty, and sense of style.

Hania, a judge on the dancing competition “PEELA RUNG,” posted the video on Instagram.

Hania Amir dance video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

“YES WE CRASHED A WEDDING!!!!” was the caption she gave the image.

Thank you, Hunain and Aemon, and the guests for such a warm welcome!

