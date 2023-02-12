Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s dance video break the internet

Mehwish Hayat talks about ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ & ‘Ms Marvel’
Mehwish Hayat is a stunning Pakistani actress. She has gained widespread acclaim...
Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Numerous millions of people throughout the world are fans of the famous actress and model. Fans appreciate the actress due to her superb on-screen performance.
The diva is highly known for being a strong role model for young girls all around the world in addition to her exceptional performing skills.
Mehwish is one of a small number of well-known Pakistanis to have won the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.
We haven’t lately seen Mehwish on television. However, the attractive actress played alongside actor Humayun Saeed in the film London Nahi Jaounga. Punjab Nahi Jaoungi is the title of the follow-up to the box office hit Punjab Nahi Jaoungi.
The caption for a video she recently posted read, ‘Walked into a magical realm.’
