  Throwback: Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari Dance video that set's the internet on fire
  • The Sheikh-Sabzwari family’s renown took over the internet when they performed dances.
  • And dressed in designer apparel for Nashmia Saleem Sheikh’s wedding.
  • Sheikh is related to notable actors Jawed Sheikh, Momal Sheikh, Shahroz Sazbwari, Shahzad Sheikh, and Behroze Sabwari.
Famous actors Jawed Sheikh, Momal Sheikh, Shahroz Sazbwari, Shahzad Sheikh, and Behroze Sabwari are all related to Sheikh. Therefore, the wedding of his daughter was nothing less than regal and elegant.

When the Sheikh-Sabzwari family performed dances and donned fancy clothing for Nashmia Saleem Sheikh’s wedding festivities, their fame and splendour completely swept over the internet. An Ubtan rite was performed before a private Nikkah ceremony, and the Baraat celebration followed.

The spectacular dancing performances of the Sheikh and Sabzwari men and women to Bollywood music lighted up the stage.

The wedding exuded grandeur and elegance from Momal Sheikh’s solo performance to the couples’ dance and, finally, the bride and groom shaking a leg.

Watch the dance videos below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rubia Moghees (@rubiamoghees)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lollywoodsparkoffical Lollywoodsparkoffical (@lollywoodsparkofficial_)

Momal Sheikh discusses Behroze Sabzwari’s remark on women’s Tight Clothes
Momal Sheikh discusses Behroze Sabzwari’s remark on women’s Tight Clothes

Momal Sheikh discussed her thoughts. She said Now people should move on...

