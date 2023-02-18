Throwback: Saba Qamar stuns fans with dance video

Saba has once again astounded her fans with stunning dance routines.

She may be seen dancing to a Mehndi song.

A lot of people are watching the footage on social media.

Saba Qamar is a Lollywood queen who has been capturing people’s hearts with her exquisite features and acting prowess.

The actress may be seen dancing to a Mehndi song while Sar-e-Rah's drama series is being filmed in the viral BTS video.'

Saba Qamar dance video below:

Saba Qamar is the only person who can truly slay on every platform. We find it impossible to look away from her in any drama or film.

On the work front, she recently revealed a preview for her new television drama, Sar-e-Rah.

