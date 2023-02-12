Throwback: Top 5 Neelum Muneer dance video breaks the internet
Neelum Muneer has made a name for herself in both the theatre...
Neelum Muneer, a gifted Pakistani actor, has established herself in both the theatre and film industries. Fans love her for her beauty and hard work.
The Dil Mom Ka Diya actress posts updates to her social media followers frequently. Recently, the actress posted self-portraits to her Instagram account.
In addition to acting, Neelum is a skilled dancer, as can be seen in her dance videos.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.