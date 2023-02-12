Neelum Muneer has made a name for herself in both the theatre and film sectors.

Dil Mom Ka Diya actress updates her fans and followers frequently on social media.

Neelum is a talented dancer in addition to acting, as evidenced by her dance videos.

Advertisement

Neelum Muneer, a gifted Pakistani actor, has established herself in both the theatre and film industries. Fans love her for her beauty and hard work.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya actress posts updates to her social media followers frequently. Recently, the actress posted self-portraits to her Instagram account.

In addition to acting, Neelum is a skilled dancer, as can be seen in her dance videos.

Neelum Muneer dance videos:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Neelam Heaven 🍁 (@neelamheaven) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Neelam Heaven 🍁 (@neelamheaven) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Neelam Heaven 🍁 (@neelamheaven)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Neelam Heaven 🍁 (@neelamheaven)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Neelam Heaven 🍁 (@neelamheaven)

Also Read Throwback: Top 5 Neelum Muneer dance video breaks the internet Neelum Muneer has made a name for herself in both the theatre...

Advertisement