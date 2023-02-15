Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Travis Barker gushes about Kourtney Kardashian in new post

Travis Barker gushes about Kourtney Kardashian in new post

Articles
Advertisement
Travis Barker gushes about Kourtney Kardashian in new post

Travis Barker gushes about Kourtney Kardashian in new post

Advertisement
  • Travis Barker and his wife are genuinely in love.
  • The drummer for Blink-182, 47, honoured Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 43.
  • With a heartfelt Instagram post on February 14th.
Advertisement

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian a gorgeous picture with the Poosh creator and a glimpse of the mountains in the backdrop, Barker shared the image. The carousel of images at the end of the post featured a picture of red rose petals arranged into a heart with the couple’s initials in the centre, as well as images of the couple cuddling.

“My first Valentine’s Day as your husband. Love to you, “the musician wrote.

In the comments section, Kardashian shared a similar sentiment, adding, “First Valentine’s Day with my husband, my lifelong Valentine.”

The Kardashians actress posted a picture of a heart-shaped cake with her and Barker’s initial names inscribed in icing to her Instagram Story to further describe their Valentine’s Day celebration.

Reign, 8, Mason, 13, and Penelope, 10, the reality star’s children she shares with her ex Scott Disick, each received a miniature heart cake with their name on it, just like Barker’s kids did. He shares his ex-Shanna Moakler’s children Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with her.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

In May, Kardashian and Barker said “I do” in an Italian wedding ceremony.

It was their third time getting hitched. The couple exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April 2022 as a “practise wedding.” The impromptu ceremony, which took place in the middle of the night, featured an Elvis Presley lookalike as the officiant.

Advertisement

The couple exchanged vows in a California courtroom on May 15. According to a source who spoke, the couple wed to ensure the legality of their upcoming wedding in Italy.

Also Read

Travis Barker claims sharing his IVF journey with Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker claims sharing his IVF journey with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has previously exposed his life on reality television. In a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story