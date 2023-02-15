Tristan Thompson hints a possible reconciliation with ex with his reply

Khloé Kardashian recently posted something on Instagram.

Tristan Thompson responded, leading followers to wonder if Khloé is back with the NBA player.

Thompson has once more stoked speculation about their potential reconciliation.

Following his liking of Khloé Kardashian’s most recent images. The 31-year-old basketball player appeared to be enamored with his ex’s hot photos as he liked her Instagram post with a heart.

The 38-year-old former member of the Kardashians was seen in the posted photographs showing off her toned legs and firm abs while posing in a little grey bikini. The socialite leaned up against the wall as the sun shone through, accessorizing with many bracelets and a pair of black sunglasses.

The former couple split up just before the birth of their second child after it was discovered Tristan was the father of another woman’s child. They had two children together. When admirers kept inquiring about her relationship status, she had ruled ever ever dating Thompson again.

Upon one’s request, “Who is your current man? You can count on me to obtain the details, and I will follow up with, “AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE.” To which Khloé retorted ironically, “Honestly, who has time for men. True and I are sickly dependent on one another, and I have a 6-month-old baby. Ha! I adore it in secret.”

“No, but really, no man at the moment. He is also on my prayer list, LOL!” Added she. Tristan was not the only celebrity to enjoy her most recent uploads; her sister Kylie Jenner also commented, calling her appearance “crazy.”

