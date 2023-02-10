TXT Soobin reveals promise he made to his homeroom teacher

TXT Soobin recently revealed his promise to his former homeroom instructor.

The idol provided some background on his life before making his debut.

TXT is one of the most successful groups of the Fourth Generation.

TXT Soobin recently disclosed that he had pre-debuted made a pledge to his former homeroom instructor. In a recent interview, the band discussed their personal lives, goings-on behind the scenes, and current marketing for their most recent comeback.

After Yeonjun, in which the idol provided some background on his life before making his debut, Soobin’s interview was made available. He talked about how difficult it was for him to complete his pre-debut training while attending school and how one particular adult helped him manage it all.

“My high school was strict so it was hard to leave early, but my homeroom teacher was really considerate and helped me out a lot with homework and cleaning. He also told the other teachers, ‘Go easy on Soobin,’ a lot.”

In response to the teacher’s help, Soobin made a promise to him. “I was so thankful that I told him, ‘If I debut and things turn out well, I’ll come back and make you proud. So you can brag to the kids in your class, too.’”

It’s safe to say things did turn out well for the performer, with TXT being one of the most successful groups of Fourth Generation, both globally and locally, “So I go visit every year, but this year he said he’s retiring. I really wanted to go back there as a superstar but it hasn’t quite happened yet (laughs) he said this would be the last chance so I went and said hi to his students, too.”

