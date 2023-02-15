Uroosa Qureshi & Bilal Qureshi celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

On February 14, 2015, Uroosa and Bilal Qureshi tied the knot.

As husband and wife, Uroosa and Bilal enjoy a wonderful relationship.

Uroosa Qureshi wished her hubby a happy 8th anniversary today.

Uroosa Qureshi wished her hubby a happy 8th anniversary today by posting some cute images. Uroosa and Bilal are appreciating their eight years of marriage. Additionally, Bilal Qureshi shared a loving photo of himself and his wife. Both celebs sent a sweet love letter on social media in which they declared their affection for one another. Take a look at the photos Uroosa and Bilal posted on their eighth wedding anniversary:

On February 14, 2015, acclaimed Pakistani television stars Uroosa and Bilal Qureshi tied the knot. The pair are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today, on Valentine’s Day. As husband and wife, Uroosa and Bilal enjoy a wonderful relationship. They also have two handsome sons, Sohaan and Romaan.

