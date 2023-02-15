Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Uroosa Qureshi & Bilal Qureshi celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Uroosa Qureshi & Bilal Qureshi celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Articles
Advertisement
Uroosa Qureshi & Bilal Qureshi celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Uroosa Qureshi & Bilal Qureshi celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Advertisement
  • On February 14, 2015, Uroosa and Bilal Qureshi tied the knot.
  • As husband and wife, Uroosa and Bilal enjoy a wonderful relationship.
  • Uroosa Qureshi wished her hubby a happy 8th anniversary today.
Advertisement

Uroosa Qureshi wished her hubby a happy 8th anniversary today by posting some cute images. Uroosa and Bilal are appreciating their eight years of marriage. Additionally, Bilal Qureshi shared a loving photo of himself and his wife. Both celebs sent a sweet love letter on social media in which they declared their affection for one another. Take a look at the photos Uroosa and Bilal posted on their eighth wedding anniversary:

Advertisement

On February 14, 2015, acclaimed Pakistani television stars Uroosa and Bilal Qureshi tied the knot. The pair are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today, on Valentine’s Day. As husband and wife, Uroosa and Bilal enjoy a wonderful relationship. They also have two handsome sons, Sohaan and Romaan.

Also Read

Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa took their sons to an amusement park
Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa took their sons to an amusement park

Bilal and Uroosa Qureshi are one such popular couple. Bilal Qureshi's new...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story