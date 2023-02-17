Urvashi Rautela wishes Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah a happy birthday on Twitter

Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah exchanged messages on social media .

Naseem revealed he did not know who she was.

Naseem turned 20 on February 15.

Following their most recent social media exchange, Twitter users are speculating as to whether Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah had a falling out. Following Naseem’s admission that he didn’t know who Urvashi Rautela was during a media interview in 2022, this was the first time the actor and Pakistani cricketer had engaged in social media conversation. A fan-made video of Urvashi and Naseem that she posted on Instagram the previous year received criticism and was poorly received by the cricketer’s Pakistani supporters. Naseem’s response to Urvashi’s birthday message has already amused several Pakistani Twitter users. On February 15, Naseem turned 20.

Urvashi recently left a remark on Naseem’s Instagram post congratulating Shadab Khan, a fellow cricketer from Pakistan, on his marriage. Naseem captioned images he posted of himself with the bride: “Congratulations to your younger brother Shadab Khan, mere chotay bhai. May Allah provide you both a lifetime of love and happiness. Greetings at all times.”

Urvashi left birthday wishes and congratulations for him receiving an honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP) status from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in Pakistan in the comments section of his post. Urvashi commented on Naseem Shah’s most recent post, “Happy birthday, Naseem Shah, and congrats on being awarded an honorary DSP rank.” To the amazement of his followers, the cricketer replied to her message with “thank you” and a hands-joined emoji.

Relax guys bari behn ny choty bhai ko srf birthday wish ki h 😜😌#naseemshah #birthday #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/GXCGxunouf — Cricbuzz (@khanum_71) February 15, 2023

Urvashi Rautela wished Naseem Shah on his birthday (15 feb) in his latest instagram post’s comments section. Kabhi Mr. RP to kabhi Naseem Shah😆😆🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ypp2gJnX63 — Lucky (@sanataniboy42) February 16, 2023

Soon, Pakistani Twitter users started posting screenshots of Urvashi and Naseem’s Instagram conversation. One jokingly tweeted, “Relax guys, bari behan ne chotey bhai ko sirf birthday wish ki hai (an elder sister wished birthday to her brother, that’s all),” that it was an older sister wishing a younger brother on his birthday. One more person wrote, “In the comments area of Naseem Shah’s most recent Instagram post, Urvashi Rautela offered birthday greetings. Mr. RP will occasionally speak with Mr. Naseem Shah.”

Indirectly responding to Urvashi’s claims that a man named “Mr RP” previously waited for her in a hotel lobby for ten hours, cricketer Rishabh Pant published a remark on social media last year regarding the “falsehoods” individuals disclose in interviews. In response to stalking claims made against her by certain social media users last month, Urvashi tweeted a picture taken outside the Mumbai hospital where Rishabh was being treated for injuries sustained in an accident.

Urvashi released a fan-made video of herself and Naseem on social media last year after attending a match between Pakistan and India in which she could be seen blushing and grinning. The edited video combined Naseem’s on-field smile with another moment from the same game in which he was seen grinning. Urvashi had taken to Instagram Stories in September 2022 to clarify that the video featuring the Pakistani cricketer had been modified, saying, “A couple of days back, my team published all fan-made cute edits (about 11–12) without any awareness of other individuals involved in it.”

