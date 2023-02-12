Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Usman Malik criticized for throwing money on wife Uzma Khan

Usman Malik criticized for throwing money on wife Uzma Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Usman Malik criticized for throwing money on wife Uzma Khan

Usman Malik criticized for throwing money on wife Uzma Khan

Advertisement
  • Uzma Khan is a famous Pakistani model and actress.
  • Usman Malik showered his pregnant wife Uzma Khan with money.
  • The video suddenly went viral on social media.
Advertisement

Recently, a video of the couple Usman Malik and Uzma Khan, famous for her role in Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, dancing to Qawali beats as Usman Malik showered his pregnant wife with money went viral on social media. The couple also announced their pregnancy through the video, and Uzma Khan’s baby bump was clearly seen in it. You can access the video by clicking this link.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kluchit (@kluchit)

Advertisement

The general public’s responses were conflicting, but Uzma Khan was quickly identified by her fans, who then began to inquire about the widely shared video in which Usman Malik’s ex-wife accused her of having an affair with a married man. Usman Malik was criticized by the public for spending his money in such a wasteful manner, according to the public. Following are some screenshots of the video and some comments:

Beautiful Pakistani model Uzma Khan gained notoriety for playing pivotal roles in the films Teri Meri Love Story and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 1&2. She gained notoriety a few years ago for having relationships with Usman Malik. Later, Uzma and Usman Malik got married, and they’re now enjoying a lovely life together.

Also Read

Mehwish Hayat Shares New Snaps From Her Vacation
Mehwish Hayat Shares New Snaps From Her Vacation

Mehwish Hayat is a stunning Pakistani actress who has millions of fans....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mathira discusses the restrictions she faced in mainstream media
Mathira discusses the restrictions she faced in mainstream media
I need to be surprised by a script, says Julianne Moore
I need to be surprised by a script, says Julianne Moore
Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent photos
Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent photos
Stephen
Stephen "tWitch" Boss loved ones honored him at a memorial service
Rihanna receives special shout-out from Khaled for her Super Bowl show
Rihanna receives special shout-out from Khaled for her Super Bowl show
Shahid Kapoor dances with Pawan Gill and Aman Gill on Lalkaareh
Shahid Kapoor dances with Pawan Gill and Aman Gill on Lalkaareh
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story