Usman Malik criticized for throwing money on wife Uzma Khan

Uzma Khan is a famous Pakistani model and actress.

Usman Malik showered his pregnant wife Uzma Khan with money.

The video suddenly went viral on social media.

Recently, a video of the couple Usman Malik and Uzma Khan, famous for her role in Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, dancing to Qawali beats as Usman Malik showered his pregnant wife with money went viral on social media. The couple also announced their pregnancy through the video, and Uzma Khan’s baby bump was clearly seen in it. You can access the video by clicking this link.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kluchit (@kluchit)

The general public’s responses were conflicting, but Uzma Khan was quickly identified by her fans, who then began to inquire about the widely shared video in which Usman Malik’s ex-wife accused her of having an affair with a married man. Usman Malik was criticized by the public for spending his money in such a wasteful manner, according to the public. Following are some screenshots of the video and some comments:

Beautiful Pakistani model Uzma Khan gained notoriety for playing pivotal roles in the films Teri Meri Love Story and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 1&2. She gained notoriety a few years ago for having relationships with Usman Malik. Later, Uzma and Usman Malik got married, and they’re now enjoying a lovely life together.

