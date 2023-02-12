Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker were spotted at a pre-Super Bowl

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens made their first public appearance.

Following the publication of their engagement announcement in People Magazine.

Following the proposal in Paris last week, tweeted pictures of her engagement ring.

Vanessa Hudgens made their first public appearance following the publication of their engagement announcement in People Magazine.

The Tick, Tick… Boom! actress and her new fiancé, 26, went out together on February 10, 2023, the Friday before Super Bowl LVII, at the One Party by Uber in Phoenix, only hours after receiving the news.

The High School Musical alum wore a skin-tight black cat suit with a cut-out above the waist and a gold brooch embellishment. It had a crisscross halter neckline. Hudgens completed the ensemble with matching gold accessories, a pair of black stilettos, and an enormous black leather jacket.

Tucker, meanwhile, wore a black t-shirt and jeans for a casual yet stylish look. He teamed his black shoes with white laces with a greyish-green blazer over top.

Following the proposal in Paris last week, tweeted pictures of her engagement ring and the delighted couple smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower on Friday, People said. “YES. In a combined Instagram post, the pair stated, “We could not be happier. In November 2020, Hudgens and the MLB free agent were originally rumored to be dating.

Hudgens confirmed the rumors that the two were dating while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021, according to the outlet. She also said that she was the one who initiated contact after the two initially met on a Zoom meditation group chat.

