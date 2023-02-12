Vin Diesel is back to work with director David Twohy

The fourth movie in the Riddick series, titled Riddick.

Furya, will have Vin Diesel as the lead.

In addition to acting in the film, Samantha Vincent and Diesel, 55, are producing it.

In addition to acting in the film, Samantha Vincent and Diesel, 55, are producing it, according to Variety. “Our army of fans have wanted it for years, and now we are finally ready to honor their call-to-action with Riddick: Furya,” Twohy said in a statement when the movie was announced on February 11.

“My partnership with Vin and One Race has extended 20 glorious years, and throughout that time, we have produced three films, two video games, an anime, and motion comics for the internet,” he stated. The return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we can finally learn more about Riddick’s origins, will be part of this new big-screen event, Twohy continued.

