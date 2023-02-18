Advertisement
Vishal Batra expresses his thoughts on Sidharth & Kiara marriage

Vishal Batra expresses his thoughts on Sidharth & Kiara marriage

Vishal Batra expresses his thoughts on Sidharth & Kiara marriage

Vishal Batra expresses his thoughts on Sidharth & Kiara marriage

  • Vishal Batra attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding.
  • Expressed his happiness at seeing Vikram and Dimple get married.
  • Sidharth played Vishal’s brother Vikram in the biopic Shershaah (2021), while Kiara played his fiancée Dimple.
Vishal Batra, Vikram Batra’s brother, was present at the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reception in Mumbai. In the biography Shershaah (2021), Sidharth portrayed Vikram, Vishal’s brother, while Kiara portrayed Dimple, Vikram’s fiancée. The late army officer’s valiant efforts during the 1999 Kargil War were depicted in the Hindi movie, which was directed by Vishnuvardhan. Vishal expressed his joy at attending their wedding and witnessing the marriage of “the real Vikram and Dimple.”

On February 7, Sidharth and Kiara exchanged vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. For the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet celebrations, they arrived at the wedding venue a few days beforehand. A ceremony for friends and family was held on February 9 in Delhi for the newlyweds, and a reception for members of the Hindi film business was held on February 12 in Mumbai.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 🌸 Sidharth Malhotra FC 🌸 (@sidharth.malhotra.fc)

In a recent interview, Vishal, who was there for the Mumbai ceremony, discussed his thoughts on witnessing the actors’ nuptials. He discussed being invited to the reception with Bombay Times “I also felt disappointed that I missed Vikram’s wedding, so Being an identical twin, it brought me through a range of feelings that are difficult to put into words. Kiara sent us a message as well, expressing excitement for our attendance at the nuptials.”

The real Vikram and Dimple were unable to wed, but they did so in the film, and that is a great sensation, he continued. The best of luck to them from us. They make a beautiful couple. Despite the fact that I have never interacted with them as celebrities, they are two beautiful people.

Vishal mentioned in the same interview that he has known Sidharth since 2015, when the concept for Shershaah first surfaced. Since then, the actor has stayed in touch with him and grown to be a close buddy. Additionally, he invited him to the Mission Majnu teaser premiere.

Vishal continued by saying that in his opinion, Sidharth and Kiara completely upheld the roles they played in Shershaah. Since they were playing Vikram and Dimple, they grew really close. He said it was only fair for people to offer them affection.

