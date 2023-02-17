We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran

Duran Duran and Simon Le Bon want to perform at Glastonbury.

The 58-year-old star is best known for being a member of the rock group with Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor.

Although they had a “incredible year” in 2022 performing at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside other music greats like Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie, they admitted that performing at the Worthy Farm festival is still on their bucket list.

He said: “As the schedule becomes a little bit more forgiving, you get to look at where we are and to enjoy what’s happening and what has happened to the band We’ve had the most incredible year with the Jubilee, the opening of the Commonwealth Games, the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, some amazing shows, all over the world. To be honest with you, we really were amazed when we started to see it happening, especially when you took into account who we were up against – Eminem, Dolly Parton.

“We’re really happy to continue with this in 2023. But I’ve never been to Glastonbury. I made a promise to myself, I said I wouldn’t go until we got the right slot. I’m still holding out for it.”

The ‘Come Undone’ hitmaker accepted that the setlist is always a contentious issue among rock stars and that he has to be careful to avoid vocal damage with “really hard” songs. The ‘Future Past’ tour is scheduled to resume with the band in the UK in April and May before taking the show back to America over the summer.

He told Metro.co.uk: “It’s always been difficult, it’s always been an issue. Everybody’s got an idea about what it should be. Obviously, for me there’s certain vocal issues – I’ve got to make sure that we don’t have too many really hard vocal songs next to each other. I’ve quite a bit of sway in the setlist… mind you, we all think we’ve got a lot of sway in the setlist!”

