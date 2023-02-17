Yasir Hussain gives a cute surprise to Iqra Aziz on Valentine’s Day

Yasir Hussain organised a romantic surprise for his wife Iqra Aziz.

Yasir Hussain, as always, grabbed the chance and organised a romantic surprise for his wife Iqra. He utilised balloons, flowers, and some of their earlier memories to adorn a full room for her. The two split a cake and some chocolate. Here are some images of Yasir surprising Iqra romantically:

The video of the surprise that Iqra herself posted can be seen here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

The public’s response to the romantic surprise was as follows:

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s love story began when they met at an award show. They became good friends before falling in love. Yasir Hussain does not believe in keeping his feelings for his lady love hidden, and he went on to declare his feelings for Iqra live at the Lux Style Awards, where he proposed to her in a very filmy way. They later married in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. They are now parents to Kabir Hussain and openly share their love for each other, setting goals for all the new couples out there.

