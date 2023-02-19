Younis Khan trolled on his viral picture with Pakistani actresses

Advertisement
Articles
  • Younis Khan is a talented cricketer from Pakistan who played for his country for many years.
  • He posed with the leading actress in Pakistan.
  • He was bashful and attempted to hide it.
Younis Khan is a talented cricketer from Pakistan who played for his country for many years. His greatest accomplishment was helping Pakistan win the 2009 T20 Cricket World Cup. When he was captain, he successfully led the team. The only player to have a century in each of the 11 nations that have hosted Test matches is the wicket-keeper batsman. He and Waseem Badami co-host the well-liked cricket programme Her Lamha Purjosh, which aired during the cricket season.

Waseem Badami, Aadi, and Kamran Akmal recently ridiculed the cricketer for his photo with renowned Pakistani actresses in Har Lamha Purjosh. He posed with the leading actress in Pakistan. Waseem Badami displayed the image during the live programme, enquired about its specifics, and read all the responses. Several fans left amusing comments. Younis Khan was bashful and attempting to hide it, but later he revealed that he had been invited by the authorities to the FIFA World Cup trophy press presentation ceremony in Lahore, where he had the opportunity to take pictures with the actresses. Take a look at the illustration:

Even when Younus Khan gave an accurate response, Waseem Badami and his crew roasted him.

These are the remarks that Waseem Badami read during his live show:

