Zeenat Aman was amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was labeled obscene

Zeenat Aman shared a black and white picture of herself in her character from the 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Detailing the controversy surrounding it and embracing her body.

Zeenat is seen wearing a blouse, and sitting down with a smiling face.

Advertisement

Zeenat Aman, a veteran actor who recently made her Instagram debut, shared a black and white photo of herself as her character from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), along with a lengthy caption detailing the ‘controversy’ surrounding it and embracing her body.

Zeenat shared a photo of herself from her younger days, when she was preparing for Satyam Shivam Sundaram’s look test. Zeenat is wearing a blouse and sitting down with a smile on her face in the photo. In the caption, she wrote, “Photographer J P Singhal captured this image during a look test for Satyam Shivam Sundaram in 1977. My costumes were designed by Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya, and we shot the series at RK Studios.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Advertisement

Zeenat went on to describe the attention her appearance in the film received at the time, writing, “Anyone familiar with Bollywood history will recall the uproar and controversy surrounding my character Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. I was always amused by the accusations of obscenity because I did not and still do not find the human body obscene. These looks were part of my job as a director’s actor. Rupa’s sensuality was not the plot’s center, but rather a component of it. As it stands, the set is not even remotely sensual. Every move is choreographed, practiced, and performed in front of a slew of crew members.”

The actor also revealed that director Raj Kapoor was initially unsure if she would be a good fit for this role because of her ‘western’ image. Fans praised her candor and grace in the comments section of the post. “Can’t imagine any other actress playing that part in Satyam Shivam Sundaram… you were perfect for it,” one fan wrote. Another comment stated: “Hearing these stories is magical, like opening a time capsule and peering into a bygone era. Zeenat Aman Ji, you are an icon in your own right.”

1970 Miss India Zeenat Aman made her film debut alongside Dev Anand in The Evil Within (1970). She went on to appear in a number of films, including Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1981), and Hum Se Hai Zamana (1981). (1983).

Also Read Zeenat Aman shares an old photo of herself with her mother Zeenat was pictured with Vardhini Scharwachter, her mother. She said the majority...