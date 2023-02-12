Advertisement
Zhalay Sarhadi reveales her relationship with Salma Aagha

Zhalay Sarhadi reveales her relationship with Salma Aagha

Zhalay Sarhadi reveales her relationship with Salma Aagha

Zhalay Sarhadi reveales her relationship with Salma Aagha

  • Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani model and actress.
  • She became well-known for her role in the popular drama Rang Laga.
  • Zhalay recently revealed her relationship with Salma Aagha.
Gorgeous Pakistani model and actress Zhalay Sarhadi became well-known after her role in the popular television series Rang Laga opposite Faysal Quraishi. In the drama, she portrayed Faysal Quraishi’s wife. The actor from Damad had a long career in show business. Her grandfather was a well-known media figure in the Indian subcontinent. Both her aunt Saiqa Khayam and uncle Khayam Sarhadi worked in show business.

Zhalay recently revealed her relationship with the other popular Pakistani film actor Salma Aagha on the show Super Over With Ahmed Ali Butt.

When  Ahmed Ali Butt, asked, “You seem like a rebel, and you came into showbiz without your family’s consent?” Is that correct?, “How can I come without my family’s permission, there are a lot of people from my family who are already working in Showbiz Industry, even Salma Aagha is my Phupo, today I disclosed this secret,” Zhalay Sarhadi responded.

She added that because her uncle Khayam Sarhadi was such a talented actor, she had a lot of responsibility when she first entered the field. She also denied the claims that she was Priyanka Chopra’s body double.

