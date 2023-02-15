Zoya Nasir gives Ushna Shah a sweet birthday surprise

Ushna Shah, a Pakistani actor and model turned 33 this month.

Zoya Nasir gave her a sweet surprise on her special day.

Zoya posted images from the birthday party on social media as well.

Advertisement

Ushna Shah, a Pakistani actor and model who is turning 33, has given a glimpse of the delightful surprise that Zoya Nasir gave her on her special day. The actor from Deewangi is seen giving her a cake in the viral video, and Ushna’s fiancé Hamza Amin also took part in the cake-cutting event. The cake was decorated with brilliant fireworks, and when Ushna prepared to cut it, her companions cheered.

On February 12, Shah turned 33, and most of her fans and professional acquaintances sent her birthday wishes online.

Zoya posted images from the birthday party on social media as well.

“Wish you happiest of birthday nom nom… You deserve the happiest life cuz of your pure and sincere heart

Love you to bits and pieces. All my love boo,” she wrote.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

Shah has steadily but effectively carved out a place for herself in the entertainment business, and her incomparable talents show that she is a force to be taken seriously.

Habs, Parizaad, Bashar Momin, Balaa, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Lashkara, and many other successful films include the actor.

Advertisement

Also Read Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement Ushna Shah is one of the most well-known actors. She played powerful...