Aagha Ali Breaks Silence on Leaving the Award Show Midway

Aagha Ali, a highly popular and talented Pakistani television actor, has successfully ventured into singing and has delivered hit songs, showcasing his passion for music. With a strong media background, Aagha Ali’s father was a hero in the famous serial “Waris,” while his uncle is the renowned actor Waseem Abbas.

After years of struggle, Aagha has established himself in the industry, showcasing his acting prowess in notable dramas such as “Mere Bewafa,” “Dil-E-Gumshuda,” and “Rukhsar.” He is happily married to fellow actor Hina Altaf.

During his appearance on The Night Show, the acclaimed actor shared that he departed from an award show before its completion.

Ali said, “yes, I left the award show in the middle but in the later half. In fact, I was hoping for an award for my hit soap serial. Also, everyone came to me and told me that I will definitely get the award for my phenomenal performance but some other actor got the award, I greeted the actor too because I was being generous too. What can you expect from a 24 years old emotional young boy”.

He further added, “there is another reason for leaving the show, I heard the winner saying, ‘how can I get this award as I just did twenty scenes the drama”, someone also told me, “he only joined drama in the end”. Well, I left the award show because I feared that I would start crying in front of camera. Later on, I cried with my mother on the phone”.