Aamir Khan pictures with her Daughter Ira Khan

Aamir Khan, who is often referred to as Mr. Perfectionist. He’s a highly acclaimed actor in the industry known for his exceptional performances. Aamir usually works on one film per year, but each film’s script and idea are so captivating that people eagerly await their releases throughout the year.

In 2023, Aamir Khan turned 58 years old, but despite his age, he continues to appear in Indian movies as a hero and remarkably maintains a youthful and fit appearance. He credits his good health to his dedication to taking care of himself. Aamir regularly goes to the gym and stays active in his exercise routine.

Throughout his life, Aamir has been married twice, unfortunately, both marriages ended in divorce. His first marriage was with Reena Dutta in 1986, which ended in 2002. Later, he married Kiran Rao in 2005, but sadly, they also divorced in 2019. Aamir has a daughter named Ira from his first wife, and she is often seen at showbiz events.

The viral picture shows the strong bond between them, and it’s clear that he loves his daughter immensely. She bears a striking resemblance to her father. Additionally, in 2012, Aamir Khan had the privilege of performing Hajj with his mother.

Aamir Khan remains an iconic figure in Bollywood, loved not only for his acting prowess but also for the love and care he shows for his family.

