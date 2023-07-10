Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Talks About Overcoming Depression

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Talks About Overcoming Depression

Articles
Advertisement
Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Talks About Overcoming Depression

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan On Overcoming Depression

Advertisement

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has candidly discussed her enduring struggle with depression.

In a recent interview, Ira revealed that she was diagnosed with depression five years ago. She expressed gratitude for the support she received from her mother, Reena Dutta, and her father, Aamir, during this challenging period.

Recalling her experience, the starlet shared, “My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive, so I would simply sleep my day away to have fewer hours to endure.”

Ira Khan further disclosed, “Every 8-10 months, I would experience a major crash. It is a combination of genetic, psychological, and social factors. It took me some time to understand it.”

Acknowledging the presence of mental health disorders within her family, Ira Khan also acknowledged that her own choices contributed to her systematic descent into depression.

Advertisement

As someone who has personally battled through this phase, the 26-year-old took the initiative to establish the Agastu Foundation, an NGO aimed at providing support to individuals in need of assistance for mental illnesses.

Ira’s father, Aamir Khan, played a vital role in setting up this foundation, and both her parents serve on its advisory board, as sources revealed.

Also Read

Aamir Khan And Rajkumar Hirani In Talks For Exciting Biopic Project
Aamir Khan And Rajkumar Hirani In Talks For Exciting Biopic Project

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are in talks for a new collaboration...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story