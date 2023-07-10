Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan On Overcoming Depression

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has candidly discussed her enduring struggle with depression.

In a recent interview, Ira revealed that she was diagnosed with depression five years ago. She expressed gratitude for the support she received from her mother, Reena Dutta, and her father, Aamir, during this challenging period.

Recalling her experience, the starlet shared, “My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive, so I would simply sleep my day away to have fewer hours to endure.”

Ira Khan further disclosed, “Every 8-10 months, I would experience a major crash. It is a combination of genetic, psychological, and social factors. It took me some time to understand it.”

Acknowledging the presence of mental health disorders within her family, Ira Khan also acknowledged that her own choices contributed to her systematic descent into depression.

As someone who has personally battled through this phase, the 26-year-old took the initiative to establish the Agastu Foundation, an NGO aimed at providing support to individuals in need of assistance for mental illnesses.

Ira’s father, Aamir Khan, played a vital role in setting up this foundation, and both her parents serve on its advisory board, as sources revealed.

