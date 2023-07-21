A$AP Rocky, Peso Pluma Join Forces On New Album Collaboration

A$AP Rocky made an exciting announcement, revealing that he has teamed up with Mexican corridos star Peso Pluma for a song on his highly anticipated upcoming album. Rocky expressed his genuine admiration for Peso Pluma’s music and the cultural impact he has made.

In an exclusive interview with Complex, A$AP Rocky shared how the collaboration came about. Peso Pluma revealed a remarkable story about listening to Rocky’s tracks “1 Train” and “Peso” while working at a pizzeria in New York City during Rocky’s early rise to fame. This connection and shared artistic vision inspired Rocky to collaborate with him on the project, adding a personal touch to the collaboration.

During the interview, Rocky also addressed the issue of leaked music and expressed his hope that leaks would not interfere with the album rollout. With full focus on the upcoming release, Rocky assured fans that the project was ready to be unveiled to the world.

Prior to this collaboration, Rocky released “Same Problems?” and “Riot” featuring Pharrell, while Peso Pluma enjoyed the success of his album Génesis, featuring standout tracks like “Las Morras” with Blessd and “Tulum” with Grupo Frontera.

For both artists, this collaboration opens up exciting opportunities to explore new sonic territories and create something unique for their fans. As the project gains momentum, music enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the album’s official release, hoping for a successful and leak-free rollout.

