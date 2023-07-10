Abhishek Bachchan Recounts Being ‘Slapped’ By Fan

Abhishek Bachchan once shared an incident where he was slapped by a displeased fan in a movie theatre due to her dislike for one of his films.

According to Abhishek, the incident occurred because the fan did not appreciate his performance in the 2002 film Shararat. The fan not only slapped him but also urged him to quit acting.

A video circulating on Reddit features Abhishek promoting Dhoom 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra. During the interview, Abhishek disclosed the details of the encounter, stating, “A lady came and physically expressed her displeasure with the film. She slapped me.”

He further mentioned, “She said I should stop acting because I’m… something to the effect that I’m embarrassing my father’s name.”

Interestingly, Abhishek shared a contrasting experience related to the same theatre years later. During the release of Bol Bachchan, he returned to the same venue and witnessed an overwhelming gathering of around 10,000 people outside. Reflecting on this, he expressed amazement at how life comes full circle.

In terms of his upcoming projects, Abhishek Bachchan has some exciting ventures lined up. He will be seen in films directed by Shoojit Sircar and Remo D’Souza, along with SSS7 and Ghoomer, as reports suggest.

