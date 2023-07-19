Advertisement
Adipurush: Prabhas' Epic Journey Nets Rs. 350 Crores Globally

  • Adipurush, the much-anticipated mythological epic led by Prabhas, witnessed a short-lived run.
  • Despite a promising opening day with an impressive collection of Rs.84 crores.
  • The film’s fate took a turn for the worse as audience reception proved catastrophic, leading to its downfall.
Adipurush, the much-anticipated mythological epic led by Prabhas, witnessed a short-lived run at the box office, ultimately succumbing to disappointing numbers by the end of its second week. Despite a promising opening day with an impressive collection of Rs. 84 crores, the film’s fate took a turn for the worse as audience reception proved catastrophic, leading to its downfall. Although the Ramayana theme initially attracted viewers, the film failed to deliver on expectations, sealing its demise.

Box Office Collection Breakdown in India:

  • Week One: Rs. 266.20 crores
  • Week Two: Rs. 33.50 crores
  • Week Three: Rs. 4.80 crores
  • Week Four: Rs. 0.50 crores Total: Rs. 305 crores

Adipurush carried a hefty budget of Rs. 300 crores, not including Prabhas’ remuneration, which was reportedly settled in South Indian theatrical rights sold for Rs. 150 crores. Despite recoveries of Rs. 365 crores, including Rs. 200 crore from digital, satellite, and music rights, the film incurred substantial losses of over Rs. 80 crores. To mitigate these losses, there were attempts at deal renegotiations, and Prabhas himself took a cut from his share of profits, but the burden remained.

The film’s subject matter presented a missed opportunity, as even a modestly positive reception could have catapulted it to great heights. Following the massive success of Baahubali, Prabhas faced a series of underperforming films that struggled to resonate with audiences, hindering the potential for Adipurush’s success. His upcoming project, Salaar, directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, carries high expectations, and the industry hopes for a positive reception to revive the box office’s fortunes.

Box Office Collection Territorial Breakdown:

  • Nizam: Rs. 59.75 crores (Rs. 32 crores share)
  • Ceeded: Rs. 15.75 crores (Rs. 10 crores share)
  • Andhra: Rs. 55.50 crores (Rs. 29.50 crores share)
  • AP/TS: Rs. 131 crores (Rs. 71.50 crores share)
  • Karnataka: Rs. 19.25 crores (Rs. 8.50 crores share)
  • Tamil Nadu: Rs. 6.50 crores (Rs. 2.60 crores share)
  • Kerala: Rs. 2.25 crores (Rs. 0.90 crore share)
  • North India: Rs. 146 crores (Rs. 63 crores share)

International Box Office Collection:

  • North America: $3.20 million
  • Middle East: $0.85 million
  • Australia: $0.61 million
  • New Zealand: $0.14 million
  • Rest of Asia: $0.25 million
  • United Kingdom: $0.44 million
  • Europe: $0.30 million
  • Rest of World: $0.10 million Overseas: $5.90 million / Rs. 48.50 crores (Rs. 21 crores share)

Worldwide Gross Collection:

Rs. 353.50 crores (Rs. 167.50 crores share)

About Adipurush Movie:

Adipurush is an Indian mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Directed and co-written by Om Raut, the film is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles and features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage in pivotal roles. Despite its captivating subject, the film’s inability to connect with the audience led to its unfortunate underperformance at the box office.

