Adipurush Strikes Gold: Prabhas Film Breaks Records in AP/TS

“Adipurush,” the highly anticipated mythological epic starring Prabhas, has completed its theatrical run in most parts of India, except for the Telugu states where it continues to generate collections. The film has amassed an impressive total of approximately Rs. 304 crore at the Indian box office so far, with expectations of adding another crore or two in the coming days.

While “Adipurush” enjoyed a promising start on its opening day, it faced challenges due to mixed audience reception, resulting in a significant decline in its overall performance. The film experienced more significant setbacks in the Hindi belt, where initial interest in the Ramayana theme gradually waned. However, the Telugu states managed to maintain a better box office trend compared to the Hindi belt, showcasing a higher degree of sustained audience turnout.

In the Telugu states, “Adipurush” has grossed Rs. 128.50 crores in 19 days of release, making it the thirteenth highest-grossing film in the region. It also claims the distinction of being Prabhas’ highest-grossing non-Baahubali franchise film, surpassing the earnings of “Saaho.” The film has achieved a distributor share of Rs. 71 crores, although this falls short of recuperating the distributor’s investment, resulting in a loss of over Rs. 50 crores.

The top-grossing films at the AP/TS box office are as follows:

"RRR": Rs. 393 crores
"Baahubali – The Conclusion": Rs. 307 crores
"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo": Rs. 196 crores
"Baahubali – The Beginning": Rs. 173 crores
"Waltair Veeraya": Rs. 172 crores
"Sarileru Neekevvaru": Rs. 161 crores
"Rangasthalam": Rs. 157 crores
"KGF Chapter 2": Rs. 156 crores
"Syeraa Narasimha Reddy": Rs. 152 crores
"Pushpa – The Rise": Rs. 150 crores
"Sarkaru Vaari Paata": Rs. 143 crores
"Maharishi": Rs. 130 crores
"Adipurush": Rs. 128.50 crores (19 days)
"Saaho": Rs. 125 crores
"Bheemla Nayak": Rs. 121 crores

Among the top grosser, two films by SS Rajamouli stand out, while there is a significant gap between the rest, with no film surpassing the 200-crore mark. Despite the eight-year gap since its release, the first “Baahubali” film continues to hold a prominent position. It is worth noting that ticket prices have significantly increased since the release of the first “Baahubali,” particularly in Telangana, where prices have tripled. However, Andhra Pradesh experienced a partial reversal of this trend due to government regulations last year. The coming year holds promise with several big releases, including “Pushpa 2,” “Salaar,” “Project K,” “Devara,” and “Game Changer,” with hopes that most, if not all, will surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark.

About “Adipurush” Movie: “Adipurush” is an Indian mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Directed and co-written by Om Raut, the film is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. It features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage in pivotal roles.

Where to Watch “Adipurush”: “Adipurush” is currently available in theaters and will be available on digital platforms by the end of July.

