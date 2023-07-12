Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday’s Photos From Lisbon Go Viral

For a good number of months, there have been rumours circulating regarding a relationship between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Both Aditya and Ananya have yet to confirm or deny their connection. The rumours started after they shared a stage at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party the previous year. They recently shared images from the same rock performance in Spain, sparking rumours that they attended the event together. Ananya and Aditya appeared to have spent some quality time together in the photos from Lisbon that have now surfaced, one day later.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday can be seen cuddling up in photos released by photographer Manav Manglani while they explore Lisbon. Aditya can be seen encircling Ananya in one of the photos as they admire Lisbon’s beautiful skyline. While in Portugal, it appears that they also posed for photos with some of their admirers. Ananya is pictured wearing a straightforward, strapless black maxi dress with a bun in her hair. Aditya Roy Kapur, meanwhile, sports a sharp ensemble of black shorts and a charcoal grey t-shirt.

Ananya posted a video on her Instagram stories from the Arctic Monkeys performance she attended in Spain the day before. Sharing the performance video clip, she remarked, “Nothing quite like the @arcticmonkeys (heart emoji) My favorite song ever.”

Aditya, on the other hand, also posted a video of himself taking in the same event, which prompted viewers to wonder if Aditya and Ananya went together.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who most recently appeared in season two of the online drama The Night Manager, will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. Ananya Panday’s upcoming projects include Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2, and an untitled cybercrime thriller by Vikramaditya Motwane. In Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she will also make a brief cameo appearance.

