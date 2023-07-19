Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s Fun Scooter Ride in Portugal

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been rumored to be dating for months.

The couple was recently seen together in Portugal.

A video of them on a scooter together has gone viral.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been at the center of relationship rumors for the past few months, captivating the internet with speculation about their romance. Despite not confirming anything publicly, their actions suggest that their bond is indeed flourishing.

Recently, candid photographs of the duo during their vacation in Lisbon surfaced online, followed by sightings of them spending quality time together in Doha. Now, a new viral video from their Portugal trip has further fueled the buzz surrounding their alleged relationship.

A recently leaked video from their vacation in Portugal shows Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, who are rumored to be dating, having a delightful scooter ride together. In the footage, Aditya appears to be watching out for Ananya as she navigates the scooter. Adorned in a blue shirt and black shorts, Aditya exudes a casual look, while Ananya looks charming in a pink top and white skirt.

Aditya and Ananya’s fans expressed their love and admiration for the couple through heartwarming comments on the video. One fan wrote, “Ananya and adi look so good and happy together; wishing them all the happiness in the world.” Another one wrote, “The way he turned back and stopped for her”, while another comment read, “I am so happy and thrilled for adi and ananya; enjoy your vacation guys.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur sparked dating rumors when they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash last year. Following that event, the two actors have been seen together on multiple occasions, fueling speculation about their relationship. However, their alleged romance was substantiated when they were captured enjoying quality time together during their vacations in Spain and Portugal.

Following his appearance in Night Manager Season 2 alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur is set to feature in Anurag Basu’s forthcoming anthology film Metro… In Dino.

Ananya Panday has a busy schedule ahead, as she gears up to co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy drama sequel “Dream Girl 2.” Additionally, she has two other exciting projects in her pipeline, including Farhan Akhtar’s “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” and an untitled cybercrime-thriller by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Notably, Ananya will also make a special appearance in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial venture, “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

