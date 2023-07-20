Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s Romantic Lisbon Vacation

Aditya Roy Kapur and young actress Ananya Panday have been swirling for some time.

Rumors of a budding romance between Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur and young actress Ananya Panday have been swirling for some time. Their supposed relationship was confirmed when pictures and videos from their enchanting Lisbon vacation surfaced on social media, making them the talk of the town. The couple’s seriousness about each other became evident through the leaked glimpses of their getaway.

The excitement reached a new high when the adorable duo was spotted together at Mumbai airport late on Wednesday night, having returned from their memorable trip. The paparazzi couldn’t help but capture the charming couple, who were visibly unable to hide their blushing smiles.

As always, Aditya Roy Kapur exuded a dashing aura in his casual airport attire. Sporting a black t-shirt paired with matching trousers, he completed the look with a stylish dark grey jacket, a cap, and trendy black and white sneakers. By his side, Ananya Panday looked effortlessly chic in an oversized grey t-shirt and slim-fit trousers. Her no-makeup look and messy bun added to her natural charm.

Both actors have exciting projects lined up. Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Night Manager Season 2, impressing audiences with his performance in the lead role. Currently, he is working on Anurag Basu’s anticipated anthology film, “Metro In Dino…”. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be showcasing her talent in Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, and she has also bagged lead roles in Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled thriller and the movie “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.”

With their undeniable chemistry and growing success in their careers, fans eagerly await more updates from the newest couple in Bollywood.

