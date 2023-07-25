Aditya Roy Kapur Perfect Date Amid Ananya Panday Rumors

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making headlines as rumors swirl about their alleged relationship.

The rumored couple was spotted enjoying their time together in Lisbon and attending a concert in Spain.

Pictures and videos of their holiday escapades went viral on social media.

In a recent interview, Aditya spoke about relationships and shared his vision of a perfect date. According to the actor, a perfect date involves doing something fun together where both individuals can get to know each other better. He emphasized the importance of being in a comfortable environment that takes the pressure off.

Food plays a crucial role in Aditya’s perfect date idea, as he believes it must be involved. Additionally, he prefers an atmosphere where both can let their guard down and enjoy a chance to get away from the daily grind.

Kindness is a core value for Aditya in any relationship. He stressed that being kind to others is essential for survival in society, whether it’s in a romantic relationship, friendship, or any other connection.

The actor also shared the compliments he values most from his partner. Words like “bringing happiness to someone else” or being recognized as a good friend make him happy.

Despite the dating rumors, Aditya and Ananya were seen together driving around Mumbai, even braving the heavy rains. The duo went on a movie date to watch the Greta Gerwig directorial “Barbie.”

On the professional front:

Aditya is set to star in Anurag Basu’s directorial “Metro In Dino” alongside Sara Ali Khan, while Ananya will be seen in the upcoming movie “Dream Girl 2” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

