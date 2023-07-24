Aditya Roy Kapur to Launch Own Music Soon

Aditya Roy Kapur is working on an album that he will be releasing soon.

He has been in the studio, working on his music.

Music has always been a passion and hobby for him.

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his breakout role in the 2013 film Aashiqui, is embarking on a new venture in his life. The actor recently shared videos of himself playing the guitar and singing, which quickly went viral. Inspired by his passion for music, Aditya has made the decision to take a break from his hectic schedule and delve into honing his musical skills. He is all set to launch his own music soon.

Aditya revealed in an interview, “I play music and now I’m working on an album that I’ll be hopefully be putting out soon. I’ve been in the studio, working on that. Music has always been a passion and hobby but I’m pursuing it more seriously now.”

He also added: “It had come up as a possibility but it never quite happened. I discussed that with Mohit (Suri; filmmaker) back in the time during Aashiqui 2. He wanted me to go into the studio just to sing the songs and get that sensation of singing them as a singer would because I was playing a singer in the film.”

The actor from “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani” reminisced about his time in the recording studio during the production of “The Night Manager,” where he continued singing throughout the session, “So, I went into the studio and sang the songs of Aashiqui full-on no matter how bad I sounded.”

“I think they put me on mute on their side of the studio, but I felt like I was singing on my side and got it out of my system.”

Aditya Roy Kapur also expressed his enthusiasm for lending his voice to film songs, “I haven’t sung in any film but I’m sure it could happen sometime in the future. I believe that, be it Hindi or English, singing is singing. But I would like to do a little bit of work on singing in Hindi if I want to do it properly for a film”, as per reports.

Advertisement

Also Read Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Begins Shooting in Feb 2024 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to start filming in February 2024. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.