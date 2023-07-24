Aditya Roy Kapur Unveils his Idea of a Perfect Date

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen in Lisbon.

They attended a concert in Spain during their vacation.

Aditya opened up about his concept of an ideal date and offered some relationship advice.

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making waves in the media recently. The alleged couple was seen in Lisbon, where they seemed to be enjoying their time together.

Additionally, they attended a concert in Spain during their vacation. Their pictures and videos from the trip quickly became viral on social media. Amidst the speculation about their relationship, Aditya opened up about his concept of an ideal date and offered some relationship advice.

During a recent interview, Aditya Roy Kapur discussed his perspective on relationships and revealed his concept of an ideal date, “Perfect date for me would be doing something fun together where you get to know someone better; being in an environment where both are comfortable and just easy takes the pressure off.”

Continuing his thoughts on the perfect date, the actor emphasized that food holds significant importance and “has to be involved.”

Aditya Roy Kapur also mentioned that he envisions the perfect date taking place in an “atmosphere where both can let their hair down and the chance to get away from it all!”

In addition, the 37-year-old actor emphasized the significance of kindness within relationships, highlighting its crucial role.

Advertisement

Aditya said, “Kindness can never go out of style. It’s one of the intrinsic things about being able to survive in society – the ability to get along with other people, be it in a romantic relationship or friendship or any kind of relationship and at its core you need to be kind to everyone.”

Aditya Roy Kapur also discussed the compliments he appreciates receiving from his partner. He expressed a preference for compliments that include”If you are told that you bring happiness to someone else, or if you’re told that you are a good friend,” bring happiness to him.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted driving around Mumbai on a rainy Saturday, defying the heavy downpour. The alleged couple enjoyed a movie date together, catching the Greta Gerwig-directed film “Barbie.”

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie “Metro In Dino.” On the other hand, Ananya Panday has bagged a role in the highly anticipated sequel, “Dream Girl 2,” which stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Opens Up on Teen Years Palak Tiwari's mother, Shweta Tiwari, would cut her hair short to discourage...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.