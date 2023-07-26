Adnan Siddiqui claims that Pakistanis are more accepting than Indian audiences

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui recently had a conversation with the media.

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui recently had a conversation with the media regarding his 2019 hit drama ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho,’ which is scheduled to be shown on the Indian channel. This channel has previously aired other Pakistani dramas like ‘Qissa MeherBano Ka’ and ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.’

During the interview, Adnan Siddiqui touched upon the topic of the ban on Pakistani music and films in India, and vice versa. He expressed his belief that there should be a healthy cultural exchange between the two countries. Adnan mentioned that he feels Pakistanis are generally more tolerant compared to Indian audiences.

“Art has no boundaries, but artists have a certain boundary, which shouldn’t be there. There should be healthy cultural exchange. I believe that the kind of tolerance–pardon me for being so blunt–but our tolerance, in comparison to the Indian audience is much higher. We accept Indian artists, Indian cricketers, we accept everything good about India. But when this thing goes across the border, it becomes very political. I don’t know why.”

Adnan, the actor who appeared in the Bollywood film ‘Mom’ back in 2017, which also featured the late veteran Bollywood actress Sri Devi and our beloved Sajal Aly, received much applause from audiences in both India and Pakistan. However, he remembers that during the filming, there was a need to keep things discreet due to the Fawad Khan controversy.

“I remember when I was filming Mom, it was kept very hush-hush because the whole Fawad Khan controversy had happened. Boney was saying that we can’t do interviews or public appearances. This shouldn’t be happening; the responsibility should be taken by both the governments and the political parties, to at least be a little lenient when there is art involved somewhere.”

Expanding on the ban and expressing his disappointment about not being able to build a career in Bollywood, Siddiqui shared that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s manager approached him with some job opportunities, but unfortunately, things didn’t pan out in the end.

“I was thinking to have my career over there, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s manager was in touch with me, he was offering me some work over there and I was looking at those also, but then it didn’t happen. No regrets, really.”

