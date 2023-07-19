Adnan Siddiqui Opens Up About Losing Mother at a Young Age

Adnan Siddiqui lost his mother when he was 16 years old.

He discussed his mother’s illness and death in a recent podcast interview.

He said that he can still remember her face because she was in peace.

Advertisement

Adnan Siddiqui is a highly talented and renowned Pakistani television and film actor. He has achieved great success with numerous popular serials and movies. He gained fame through PTV’s successful serial “Uroosa,” where he starred alongside the talented Mishi Khan.

His impressive performances in dramas like “Zaib un Nisa,” “Mehndi,” “Ishq Junoon Deewangi,” “Maat,” “Meri Zaat Zarra E Benishan,” “Yeh Dil Mera,” and “Mere Paas Tum Ho” further solidified his reputation as an exceptional actor. “Mere Paas Tum Ho” particularly brought him widespread recognition and popularity worldwide.

In a recent podcast hosted by Junaid Akram, the actor discussed the heartbreaking experience of losing his mother during his early years.

Adnan Siddiqui discussed his mother in his conversation, “my mother passed away when I was too young. I remember that I was giving my metric exams and my mother was admitted in the hospital, we used to eat our dinner in the hospital, she got admitted for 1.5 years and I would like to thank the lady who used to make dinner for us, my aunty used to cook for us.”

He also added, “I remember that I used to reach the hospital after a long bus journey, on her last day, when I reached her room at the hospital, she was taking her last breath, I came to the room where the doctors were pumping the oxygen, she saw me and she passed away but I can remember her face because she was in peace.”

Adnan Siddiqui revealed that he was just 16 years old when he lost his mother.

Advertisement

Also Read Sarah Khan’s Precious Moments with Her Daughter in New Photos Sarah Khan is currently enjoying a wonderful time in the UK with...