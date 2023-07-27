Adnan Siddiqui Talks About The Airing Of MPTH In India

Acclaimed actor Adnan Siddiqui recently had a conversation with an Indian publication, where he discussed the factors that contribute to the widespread appeal of Pakistani dramas, the impact of the India-Pakistan divide on artists, and the popularity of his hit show, Meray Paas Tum Ho, airing in India.

When asked about his feelings regarding the show being broadcasted in India, Siddiqui expressed, “It feels like someone is going to watch it in my neighbouring country as well! It already has that fame, where it has gone across the border. It will be a good recall for people to watch the show again. Now it is officially going to be with Zindagi, which will be different as earlier they would be watching the show on different platforms like YouTube.”

Reflecting on the fan-following of Pakistani shows in India, Siddiqui shared a personal experience during the filming of the movie “Mom” in 2017. He narrated, “I went to eat somewhere in old Delhi. Boney Kapoor (producer of Mom) told me that I should go with security because people may know me, but I thought who would know me here? So, I went to that place and the kind of fan following I received was a great shock for me. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I had to call Boney to get me some security, to get out of there. I have always mentioned that our TV shows are like Bollywood films, and our films are like Indian TV shows,” remarked the actor.

Regarding the distinctive essence of Pakistani dramas, Siddiqui responded, “I can pose the same question to you – how are Indian movies so well made? Why is the romance and everything so perfect? I guess, our forte is TV, which is the biggest medium in Pakistan. We have bigger writers and actors than films. In the early 70s and 80s, our shows were known all over the world. Our shows are watched in India and Indian movies are watched here. Indian actors are household names in Pakistan. I think my simple answer would be that we have been trained in such a way, that we are automatically bound to some classical shows.”

Previously, Adnan Siddiqui worked in the Indian movie ‘Mom’ alongside veteran actress late Sri Devi and Pakistani actress Sajal Aly. He has also worked on a Hollywood project ‘A Mighty Heart’ alongside Indian actor late Irfan Khan.

