Adnan Siddiqui Talks About Unfair Ban On Pakistani Artists In India

During an interview with an Indian publication, Famous Pakistani actor, Adnan Siddiqui talked about the unfair nature of the ban on Pakistani artists in India. Siddiqui revealed that he was hoping to make a career in India. ‘I was thinking to have my career over there, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s manager was in touch with me, he was offering me some work over there and I was looking at those also, but then it didn’t happen. No regrets, really,’ said the actor.

Asked about the ‘hypocrisy’ of remixing Pakistani songs but now allowing Pakistani talent to perform in India, Siddiqui remarked, ‘That is because of some people. A majority of people still love us, we love them. But then there is also a political issue there. When it comes to that point, I want to be quiet and not want to say anything. But I keep seeing Indian series, which have done remarkably well in Pakistan as well.’

Finally, when asked about the depiction of Pakistani in Indian media, Siddiqui replied, ‘Just to be more friendly, that’s about it. About acceptance… But then again, I am sure what is being made there, people are enjoying that. After all, in the end, it is a business. So, if it is working for those production houses, then why not, I don’t blame them. It is up to the audience, what they accept or don’t.’

Previously, Adnan Siddiqui worked in the Indian movie ‘Mom’ alongside veteran actress late Sri Devi and Pakistani actress Sajal Aly. He has also worked on a Hollywood project ‘A Mighty Heart’ alongside Indian actor late Irfan Khan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Waseem Badami, Adnan Siddiqui, and others notables praying together at Shaista Lodhi’s house Shaista Lodhi has been hosting morning shows on different private TV networks....