Adorable pictures of Hassan Ali and Samiyah Khan goes viral

Hassan Ali is an outstanding Pakistani cricketer. He’s a quick bowler. He had many game-winning innings for Pakistan. He was also a member of the champions trophy-winning squad in 2017. Hassan Ali is an important member of Pakistan’s cricket team. He is currently spending time with his family in Sri Lanka. Hassan Ali had a happy marriage with Samiyah Khan. Samiyah Khan is an Indian. She is also a stunning social media influencer. Samiyah and Hassan had a beautiful daughter named Halena Hassan Ali. Fans adore Samiyah Khan for her incredible photography and cinematography.

Well, the lovely Samiyah Khan recently shared photos with her hubby from various locales. She posted Eid images from the United Kingdom. She is now vacationing in Sri Lanka with her husband and daughter. Samiyah Khan also revealed some previously unseen images of herself with her spouse. We’ve compiled some of Hassan Ali’s most lovely family photos below.

Take a look at their adorable pictures:

