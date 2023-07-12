Aiman khan’s daughter Amal Muneeb new cute picture

Aiman Khan is a young, talented actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry known for her innocence.

After marrying Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan decided to quit acting completely.

For the past four years, she hasn’t been seen in any new TV dramas.

Advertisement

Aiman Khan is a young, talented actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry known for her innocence. Despite her limited appearances on television, whenever she does appear, she manages to captivate the audience with her effortless performances. It feels like she effortlessly excels in every role she takes on.

At the age of 23, Aiman Khan entered the acting industry driven by her father’s aspirations. Both Aiman and her twin sister began their acting journey as child actresses before making their mark in the world of acting.

After marrying Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan decided to quit acting completely. For the past four years, she hasn’t been seen in any new TV dramas. Currently, she is enjoying her time at home, focusing on her married life and spending quality time with her children and in-laws.

However, in today’s article, we will be looking at some viral pictures of Aiman Khan with her husband, sister, and daughter circulating on social media. These pictures show Aiman Khan embracing her pregnancy and living a content life. Additionally, there is a random picture featuring Minal Khan with her niece, Amal Muneeb, which seems to have sparked some negative reactions among people.

Also Read Aiman Khan Muneeb Butt’s Latest Adorable Family Pictures Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are blissfully married. Aiman Khan just posted...