Ainy Jaffri confidently embraces wrinkles, shuts down age-shaming

Pakistani actor Ainy Jaffri Rahman experienced an unfortunate incident of absurd trolling and age-shaming on social media. It all began when she shared a picture from the Wimbledon semi-finals on her Instagram, and a user questioned the changes in her appearance, asking, “What have you done to your face? You used to be so pretty.”

Ainy responded gracefully, educating the user about the natural process of ageing and accepting wrinkles as part of growing older. She clarified not having undergone any cosmetic procedures except for microblading her eyebrows and asserted her right to make decisions about her face, including the possibility of cosmetic treatments in the future.

“It’s called ageing,” retorted the star. “I’m older, I have wrinkles and lines, and I’m okay with that. I’ve never done anything except for microblading [my] eyebrows. But since you’re all so curious, everyone gets older, and their faces change. What ridiculous questions.”

Later, the Instagram user expressed regret, explaining their surprise at the picture and acknowledging that their intention was not to troll or criticize Ainy’s appearance. They offered a sincere apology for any hurt caused.

The incident shed light on the prevalence of online trolling and age-shaming in today’s digital age, emphasizing the importance of empathy and respect in online interactions. Ainy’s dignified response highlighted the need for compassion and understanding in such situations.

