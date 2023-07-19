Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ainy Jaffri confidently embraces wrinkles, shuts down age-shaming

Ainy Jaffri confidently embraces wrinkles, shuts down age-shaming

Articles
Advertisement
Ainy Jaffri confidently embraces wrinkles, shuts down age-shaming

Ainy Jaffri confidently embraces wrinkles, shuts down age-shaming

Advertisement

Pakistani actor Ainy Jaffri Rahman experienced an unfortunate incident of absurd trolling and age-shaming on social media. It all began when she shared a picture from the Wimbledon semi-finals on her Instagram, and a user questioned the changes in her appearance, asking, “What have you done to your face? You used to be so pretty.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ainy Jaffri Rahman (@ainy_jaffri_rahman)

Advertisement

Ainy responded gracefully, educating the user about the natural process of ageing and accepting wrinkles as part of growing older. She clarified not having undergone any cosmetic procedures except for microblading her eyebrows and asserted her right to make decisions about her face, including the possibility of cosmetic treatments in the future.

“It’s called ageing,” retorted the star. “I’m older, I have wrinkles and lines, and I’m okay with that. I’ve never done anything except for microblading [my] eyebrows. But since you’re all so curious, everyone gets older, and their faces change. What ridiculous questions.”

Later, the Instagram user expressed regret, explaining their surprise at the picture and acknowledging that their intention was not to troll or criticize Ainy’s appearance. They offered a sincere apology for any hurt caused.

Advertisement

The incident shed light on the prevalence of online trolling and age-shaming in today’s digital age, emphasizing the importance of empathy and respect in online interactions. Ainy’s dignified response highlighted the need for compassion and understanding in such situations.

Also Read

Ainy Jaffri starts filming for an Indian project
Ainy Jaffri starts filming for an Indian project

Ainy Jaffri is a renowned Pakistani actress. She has made a comeback...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story