Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ainy Jaffri Enjoys Glamorous Barbie Premiere in London

Ainy Jaffri Enjoys Glamorous Barbie Premiere in London

Articles
Advertisement
Ainy Jaffri Enjoys Glamorous Barbie Premiere in London

Ainy Jaffri Enjoys Glamorous Barbie Premiere in London

Advertisement

Ainy Jaffri Rahman, a talented actress from the Pakistani entertainment industry, has garnered attention for her remarkable performances in dramas, films, and commercial campaigns. Despite her limited body of work, Ainy’s quality performances have left a lasting impression on audiences. Notable projects include “Main Hon Shahid Afridi,” “Balu Mahi,” and “Aseerzadi.” Currently residing in the UK with her husband and son, Ainy frequently shares glimpses of her beautiful moments through social media.

Recently, Ainy had an exciting time attending the London premiere of the highly anticipated Barbie movie, which has been creating a buzz worldwide. Looking like a real-life Barbie herself, she donned a stunning Barbie pink gown paired with neon heels, captivating the spotlight. Additionally, Ainy had the opportunity to attend the prestigious Wimbledon event with her family. Sharing delightful pictures with her fans, she showcased her love for tennis and the cherished moments spent at the event.

Tale a look at the pictures of her from Barbie premiere at London:

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Advertisement

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Also here are some pictures of her at Wimbledon In London:

Advertisement

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Advertisement

Ainy Jaffri Attends Barbie Premiere And Wimbledon In London

Advertisement

Also Read

Photos: Ainy Jaffri loved to flaunt her baby bump
Photos: Ainy Jaffri loved to flaunt her baby bump

Ainy Jaffri is a Pakistani actor and model. The celebrity is known...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story