Ainy Jaffri Enjoys Glamorous Barbie Premiere in London

Photos: Ainy Jaffri loved to flaunt her baby bump
Ainy Jaffri is a Pakistani actor and model. The celebrity is known...
Ainy Jaffri Rahman, a talented actress from the Pakistani entertainment industry, has garnered attention for her remarkable performances in dramas, films, and commercial campaigns. Despite her limited body of work, Ainy’s quality performances have left a lasting impression on audiences. Notable projects include “Main Hon Shahid Afridi,” “Balu Mahi,” and “Aseerzadi.” Currently residing in the UK with her husband and son, Ainy frequently shares glimpses of her beautiful moments through social media.
Recently, Ainy had an exciting time attending the London premiere of the highly anticipated Barbie movie, which has been creating a buzz worldwide. Looking like a real-life Barbie herself, she donned a stunning Barbie pink gown paired with neon heels, captivating the spotlight. Additionally, Ainy had the opportunity to attend the prestigious Wimbledon event with her family. Sharing delightful pictures with her fans, she showcased her love for tennis and the cherished moments spent at the event.
Tale a look at the pictures of her from Barbie premiere at London:
Also here are some pictures of her at Wimbledon In London:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.