Ainy Jaffri Gives a Shutup call to Troller’s on Cosmetic Surgery Comments

Ainy Jaffri is one such artist who may not have worked extensively, but she is still adored by millions of fans. She has acted in movies and dramas but later shifted her focus to her family life. Ainy is a mother and currently resides in the UK, which is why she hasn’t been involved in too many projects in Pakistan.

Recently, Ainy has become more active in her career again. She shared that she has signed a project in India. Additionally, she attended the premiere of the Barbie film in London and later posted lovely pictures from the Wimbledon tournament.

Ainy didn’t take trolling silently and responded angrily to the comments. She explained that like anyone else, her face has naturally changed with age and she hasn’t undergone any cosmetic procedures. However, she stated that she would consider getting them if she felt the need. She also mentioned that it’s normal to have skin discoloration and that she enjoys spending time outdoors. Here’s what Ainy had to say to the trolls:

