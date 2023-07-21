Ainy Jaffri To Make Bollywood Debut Alongside Shakti Kapoor’s Son

Actress Ainy Jaffri has landed a role in the movie “Coke,” directed and written by Sarim Momin.

After her TV comeback following a four-year hiatus, the Mandi star is now set to make her mark on the silver screen. While other Pakistani actors like Mahira and Fawad Khan may not be getting calls from India anytime soon, Ainy Jaffri seems to still be in demand in Bollywood.

Ainy has been sharing glimpses of her work on the upcoming Bollywood film through social media, including a picture of a clapper board with the movie title.

Her co-star, Paul Marlon, also confirmed the news by sharing a picture of Ainy on set.

Adding to the excitement, Ainy Jaffri will be sharing the screen with Siddhant Kapoor, son of Bollywood veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. Fans on both sides of the border are eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry.

Earlier, Ainy had shared her joy about the project, exclaiming, “It’s finally happening!” The script bore a Mumbai address, confirming the Indian origin of the film.

Ainy Jaffri is a renowned actress and model. She gained fame for her role in the popular drama series “Aseerzadi” in 2013, earning critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Television Actress at the Lux Style Awards. After a four-year break to focus on her family, she now resides in the United Kingdom with her husband and son. Recently, she turned heads at the London premiere of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” at Leicester Square.

