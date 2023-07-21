Aishwarya Rajesh Scenes Cut from Dhruva Natchathiram Film

The much-awaited Tamil film “Dhruva Natchathiram,” starring Chiyaan Vikram.

After a series of delays, the much-awaited Tamil film “Dhruva Natchathiram,” starring Chiyaan Vikram, is finally gearing up for its release. The film has been generating immense excitement among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for updates on its progress. Recently, the makers released the first single from the movie, titled “His Name is John,” which has been received with an overwhelming response.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding the film’s release, there have been reports of portions of Aishwarya Rajesh’s role being removed from the final cut. Fans noticed that the song “Oru Manam,” featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and Vikram, which was released three years ago, has been made private on the makers’ YouTube channel. Additionally, in the teaser of “Dhruva Natchathiram,” Aishwarya’s name was credited along with the rest of the cast and crew. Surprisingly, in the recently released second single “His Name is John,” her name was conspicuously absent from the credits list.

The reason behind the decision to remove Aishwarya Rajesh’s portions from the film remains undisclosed, but speculations suggest that her chapter in the storyline might have been removed from the script. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the film’s team regarding this development.

Speaking of the first single, “His Name is John,” has received an overwhelming response from audiences. Composed by the iconic music director Harris Jayaraj, the song is a perfect blend of rap and Tamil folk music with modern beats. The rap portion is delivered in English, adding a unique touch to the track. Rapper Paal Dabba has penned and voiced the song, which has been trending on the internet since its release.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, “Dhruva Natchathiram” promises to be an intense spy thriller. Chiyaan Vikram portrays the role of John, a highly skilled spy serving the National Security Agency of India. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Simran, and Dhivyadharshini, adding further excitement to the project.

The movie’s editing is handled by Anthony, and it marks the much-awaited collaboration between Gautham Vasudev Menon and music director Harris Jayaraj. Produced jointly by Ondraga Entertainment, Kondaduvom Entertainment, and Escape Artists Motion Pictures, the official release date of “Dhruva Natchathiram” is yet to be announced, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further updates.

